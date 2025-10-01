Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Virgin Voyages October 2025 Cruises

We found you 12 cruises

Valiant Lady

4 Nights

Fire And Sunset Soirées

Port: Miami • Key West • Miami

325 reviews
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices
Valiant Lady

5 Nights

Riviera Maya

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Miami

325 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Mediterranean Morocco To Miami

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Casablanca • Las Palmas • Miami

360 reviews
Oct 26, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

10 Nights

Starry Nights In Greece & Croatia

Port: Athens • Santorini • Bodrum • Mykonos • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Athens

360 reviews
Oct 2, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greek Island Glow

Port: Athens • Santorini • Rhodes • Bodrum • Mykonos • Athens

360 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

8 Nights

Brilliant Lady Miami Mermaiden

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Tortola • Miami

Oct 17, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mykonos Moons To Spanish Sunrises

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Ragusa • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Barcelona

360 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Spain To Miami Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Casablanca • Madeira • Tenerife • Miami

1,204 reviews
Oct 16, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

5 Nights

Dominican Daze

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Miami

325 reviews
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mayan Sol

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Miami

325 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

7 Nights

Honduras Mexico & Bahamas

Port: Miami • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Miami

1,204 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

9 Nights

Italy To France & Spain

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Marina di Carrara • Corsica • Cannes • Valencia • Barcelona

1,204 reviews
Oct 7, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

