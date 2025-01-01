Virgin Voyages June 2026 Cruises

We found you 13 cruises

Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship
Resilient Lady
Screen Shot 2021 02 25 at 10.11.29 A M
Resilient Lady
Sailaway around main pool on Scarlet Lady (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Resilient Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Resilient Lady

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - AllFire And Sunset Soirées

Port: Miami • Key West • Bimini • Miami

455
Virgin Voyages
Valiant Lady float out
Valiant Lady
Banchan at Gunbae on Valiant Lady (Photo: Katherine Alex Beaven)
Valiant Lady
Aquatic Club (Deck 15) on Valiant Lady (Photo: Katherine Alex Beaven)
Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady Mermaid
Valiant Lady
Entrance to the Brilliant Suite on Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllItalian Vistas To Spanish Sunsets

Port: Barcelona • Rome • La Spezia • Cannes • Ibiza • Barcelona

403
Jun 21, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady
Gunbae Korean BBQ Restaurant on Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady
A Light Show in The Manor.
Scarlet Lady
Virgin Voyages refreshed cabin (Photo/Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllStarry Nights In Greece & Croatia

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Bodrum • Mykonos • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Pireaus

1,314
Jun 14, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady
Gunbae Korean BBQ Restaurant on Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady
A Light Show in The Manor.
Scarlet Lady
Virgin Voyages refreshed cabin (Photo/Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGreek Island Glow

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Rhodes • Bodrum • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,314
Jun 7, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificInside Passage Alaska & Canadian Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait+4 more

Jun 11, 2026
Virgin Voyages

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllMoroccan Marvels & Mediterranean Wonders

Port: Barcelona • Tangier • Lisbon • Ferrol • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Portsmouth

403
Jun 28, 2026
Virgin Voyages

9 Nights

9 Nights  North America/PacificAlaskan Inside Passage & Canadians Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Victoria+1 more

Jun 23, 2026
Virgin Voyages

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - AllMiami Grand Turk

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Bimini • Miami

455
Jun 13, 2026
Virgin Voyages

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - AllMayan Sol

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Bimini • Miami

455
Jun 22, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllIstanbul Delights & Santorini Dreams

Port: Pireaus • Istanbul • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Rhodes • Santorini • Chania • Pireaus

1,314
Jun 24, 2026
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSpanish Serenity To French Daydreams

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Cannes • Ibiza • Barcelona

403
Jun 14, 2026
Virgin Voyages

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - AllRiviera Maya

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Bimini • Miami

455
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificAlaskan Glacier Blues & Coastal Views

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Prince Rupert • Seattle

Jun 4, 2026
Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Carnival June 2026 Cruises

Carnival June 2026 Cruises

Celebrity June 2026 Cruises

Celebrity June 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) June 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) June 2026 Cruises

Princess June 2026 Cruises

Princess June 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean June 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean June 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 24th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.