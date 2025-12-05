Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Virgin Voyages December 2025 Cruises

We found you 16 cruises

Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady
Gunbae Korean BBQ Restaurant on Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady
A Light Show in The Manor.
Scarlet Lady
Virgin Voyages refreshed cabin (Photo/Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady

4 Nights

Scarlet Caribbean Holidays

Port: Miami • Salt Cay • Miami

1,204 reviews
Dec 24, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

8 Nights

Brilliant Caribbean Holidays

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Samana and Cayo Levantado • Miami

Dec 18, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Valiant New Year's Ahoy!

Port: San Juan • St. Maarten • Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis • St. Lucia +3 more

325 reviews
Dec 27, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady
Gunbae Korean BBQ Restaurant on Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady
A Light Show in The Manor.
Scarlet Lady
Virgin Voyages refreshed cabin (Photo/Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady

4 Nights

Fire And Sunset Soirées

Port: Miami • Key West • Miami

1,204 reviews
Dec 10, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

9 Nights

Brilliant New Year's Ahoy!

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Antigua • Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis • San Juan +1 more

Dec 26, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

5 Nights

Dominican Daze

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Miami

1,204 reviews
Dec 5, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

5 Nights

Miami Grand Turk

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Miami

1,204 reviews
Dec 19, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

5 Nights

Riviera Maya

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Miami

1,204 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

7 Nights

Cayman Coves & Jamaican Waterfalls

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

360 reviews
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

7 Nights

Resilient New Year's Ahoy!

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

360 reviews
Dec 27, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

11 Nights

Cartagena & Caribbean Faves

Port: San Juan • Cartagena • Willemstad, Curacao • Aruba • Martinique • Antigua • St. Maarten +1 more

325 reviews
Dec 2, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

7 Nights

Valiant Caribbean Holidays

Port: San Juan • St. Maarten • Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis • Antigua +3 more

325 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

St. Lucia St. Maarten Barbados & More

Port: San Juan • Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis • St. Lucia • Roseau • Barbados • St. Maarten +1 more

325 reviews
Dec 13, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

5 Nights

Scarlet New Year’s Ahoy!

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Miami

1,204 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

7 Nights

Resilient Caribbean Holidays

Port: Miami • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Miami

360 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

