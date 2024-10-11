Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking River October 2024 Cruises

We found you 114 cruises

14 Nights

Grand European Tour

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Austria • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Rhine • Nuremberg +9 more

120 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg +2 more

229 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Skadi
Viking Skadi
TA Viking Skadi Terrace Dining
Viking Skadi
CC Viking Skadi Deck
Viking Skadi
TA Viking Skadi Veranda Suite
Viking Skadi

14 Nights

Grand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Spessart • Miltenberg • Wurzburg +10 more

133 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Spessart • Miltenberg • Wurzburg +10 more

146 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand European Tour

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Austria • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Rhine • Nuremberg +9 more

154 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Grand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Spessart • Miltenberg • Wurzburg +10 more

127 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

3 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg +2 more

214 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Cities Of Light

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel-Kues • Cochem • Koblenz • Rhine • Heidelberg +5 more

203 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Regensburg • Passau • Austria • Durnstein • Vienna • Bend Region of the Danube • Budapest

222 reviews
Oct 4, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand European Tour

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Austria • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Rhine • Nuremberg +9 more

161 reviews
Oct 9, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Spessart • Miltenberg • Wurzburg +10 more

154 reviews
Oct 13, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Spessart • Miltenberg • Wurzburg +10 more

29 reviews
Oct 16, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Cities Of Light

Port: Prague • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Spessart • Wurzburg • Heidelberg • Mainz • Rudesheim +6 more

180 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Rhine • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

199 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

