Viking River May 2026 Cruises

We found you 135 cruises

Viking Hervor (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Hervor
viking uk
Viking Hervor
Viking UK Q1 2020
Viking Hervor
Viking UK Q1 2020
Viking Hervor

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

62
Viking River Cruises
Viking Var
Viking Var
CC Viking Var Bar and Lounge
Viking Var
TA Viking Var Explorers Lounge
Viking Var
Viking Var TA Listings Page Image
Viking Var

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRomantic Danube

Port: Regensburg • Passau • Melk • Durnstein • Vienna • Bend Region of the Danube • Budapest

231
Viking River Cruises
Viking Hermod
Viking Hermod
CC Viking Hermod Dining
Viking Hermod
CC Viking Hermod Bar and Lounge
Viking Hermod
TA Viking Hermod Veranda Suite
Viking Hermod

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllLyon & Provence

Port: Lyon • Vienne • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Viviers • Arles • Avignon

162
Viking River Cruises
Viking Vili
Viking Vili
Vili
Viking Vili
C C Longship Budapest Horiz1 Longships
Viking Vili
CC Viking Vili Veranda Suite
Viking Vili
Viking Vili TA Listings Page Image.
Viking Vili

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

125
May 8, 2026
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

151
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

210
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

218
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

205
Viking River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

1
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

62
Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllRhine & Main Explorer

Port: Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Marktheidenfeld • Wachau • Frankfurt+4 more

132
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Passau

205
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

223
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mississippi RiverMississippi Delta Explorer

Port: New Orleans • Darrow • St. Francisville • Baton Rouge • Natchez • Vicksburg • Greenville+1 more

43
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllCities Of Light

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wurzburg • Wachau+3 more

210
Viking River Cruises

