Viking River March 2025 Cruises

Viking River March 2025 Cruises

We found you 105 cruises

14 Nights

Grand European Tour

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Austria • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Rhine • Nuremberg +9 more

120 reviews
Mar 14, 2025
Viking River Cruises
9 Nights

Treasures Of The Danube

Port: Passau • Linz • Grein • Austria • Vienna • Bratislava • gy • Bend Region of the Danube +1 more

222 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Viking River Cruises
9 Nights

Treasures Of The Danube

Port: Passau • Linz • Grein • Austria • Vienna • Bratislava • gy • Bend Region of the Danube +1 more

177 reviews
Mar 18, 2025
Viking River Cruises
A Viking Longship on the Danube (Photo: Viking)
7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg +2 more

229 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Viking River Cruises
11 Nights

Paris To The Swiss Alps

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel-Kues • Cochem • Koblenz • Rhine • Mainz • Speyer +3 more

203 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg +2 more

175 reviews
Mar 18, 2025
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Danube Waltz

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Passau

139 reviews
Viking River Cruises
11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

3 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg +2 more

214 reviews
Mar 23, 2025
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Mississippi Delta Explorer

Port: Memphis • Greenville • Vicksburg • Natchez • Louisiana • Baton Rouge • Louisiana +1 more

36 reviews
Viking River Cruises
11 Nights

Cities Of Light

Port: Prague • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Spessart • Wurzburg • Heidelberg • Mainz • Rudesheim +6 more

180 reviews
Mar 12, 2025
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Rhine • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

199 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Viking River Cruises
11 Nights

Paris To The Swiss Alps

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel-Kues • Cochem • Koblenz • Rhine • Mainz • Speyer +3 more

115 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Danube Waltz

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Passau

165 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Viking River Cruises
9 Nights

Treasures Of The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Mainz • Rhine • Cologne • Nijmegen • Amsterdam

61 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Viking River Cruises
