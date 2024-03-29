Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking River Cruises From New Orleans

Viking River Cruises From New Orleans

We found you 5 cruises

Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
New Orleans & Southern Charms

36 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Mississippi Delta Explorer

36 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

21 Night
Mississippi River Odyssey

36 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

21 Night
Grand Mississippi Voyage

36 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

14 Night
The Big Easy To The Gateway City

36 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam

Cruises from Amsterdam

1,080 Reviews
Cruises from Berlin

Cruises from Berlin

239 Reviews
Cruises from Bordeaux

Cruises from Bordeaux

64 Reviews
Cruises from Budapest

Cruises from Budapest

531 Reviews
Cruises from Cairo

Cruises from Cairo

47 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

202 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon

Cruises from Lisbon

913 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

237 Reviews
Cruises from Passau

Cruises from Passau

334 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

81 Reviews
Cruises from Memphis

Cruises from Memphis

20 Reviews
Cruises from Basel

Cruises from Basel

165 Reviews
Cruises from Vienna

Cruises from Vienna

433 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.