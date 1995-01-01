Viking River Cruises From Bergen

We found you 6 cruises

viking gyda
Viking Gyda

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Shores & Fjords

Port: Bergen • Flam • Stavanger • Kristiansund • Oslo • Skagen • North Sea • Amsterdam

Aug 5, 2026
Viking River Cruises
viking gyda
Viking Gyda

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaInto The Midnight Sun

Port: Bergen • Geiranger • Norwegian Sea • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Cruising+5 more

Jul 8, 2026
Viking River Cruises
viking gyda
Viking Gyda

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaIceland's Majestic Landscapes

Port: Bergen • Flam • Alesund • Geiranger • North Sea • Torshavn • Norwegian Sea+4 more

Aug 19, 2026
Viking River Cruises
viking gyda
Viking Gyda

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast+6 more

Viking River Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Homelands

Port: Bergen • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm • Gdansk+3 more

Jun 6, 2027
Viking River Cruises
28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaGreenland,iceland,norway & Beyond

Port: Bergen • Geiranger • Lofoten • Narvik • Tromso • Honnigsvag • North Sea • Liefdefjorden+17 more

Aug 1, 2027
Viking River Cruises

