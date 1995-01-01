Viking River Cruises From Barcelona

We found you 10 cruises

viking gyda
Viking Gyda

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

Viking River Cruises
viking gyda
Viking Gyda

21 Nights

21 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina+9 more

Dec 23, 2026
Viking River Cruises
viking gyda
Viking Gyda

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanSpain & Portugal Discovery

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Malaga • Tangier • Cádiz • Lisbon

Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
viking gyda
Viking Gyda

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaIceland,british Isles & Iberia

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Alboran Sea • Malaga • Cruising • Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna+6 more

Jun 12, 2026
Viking River Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean & Italian Sojourn

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone+3 more

Oct 14, 2026
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

21 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean & Adriatic Sojourn

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone+9 more

Oct 14, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

Dec 23, 2026
Viking River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Antiquities

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina+4 more

Dec 23, 2026
Viking River Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina+9 more

Feb 17, 2027
Viking River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Antiquities

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina+4 more

Viking River Cruises

