14 Nights

Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

Port: Bergen • North Sea • Amsterdam • Brugge • Honfleur • Portsmouth • Falmouth +7 more

1,216 reviews
Sep 9, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Panama Canal & The Pacific Coast

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Gulf of Mexico • Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Colon +7 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Iconic Iceland,greenland & Canada

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows +10 more

1,216 reviews
Jun 17, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Atlantic Crossing

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean • St. Maarten +2 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Viking Homelands

Port: Bergen • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm • Gdansk +3 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence +4 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Iceland & Norway's Arctic Explorer

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Norwegian Sea • Liefdefjorden • Cruising • Honnigsvag • Tromso +4 more

1,216 reviews
Jul 1, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Fusina • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes +3 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes +3 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Ionian Sea • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille +1 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Atlantic Crossing & Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea +6 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens • Kusadasi • Crete +4 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast +6 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

