Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Orion Itineraries Cruises

Viking Orion Itineraries Cruises

We found you 38 cruises

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +5 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +6 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far Eastern Horizons

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Hiroshima • Beppu • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • East China Sea • Taipei +2 more

613 reviews
Oct 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

92 Nights

Grand Pacific Explorer

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +62 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights

Southeast Asia & Hong Kong

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Hue +3 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia & Hong Kong

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +3 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

78 Nights

Australia,asia & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +50 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bangkok • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang • Surabaya • Bali

613 reviews
Nov 4, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta • Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising +2 more

613 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

36 Nights

Far East & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +20 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

South Pacific Sojourn

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Australian Coast • Brisbane • Australian Coast • Whitsundays +19 more

613 reviews
Mar 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

North Pacific Passage

Port: Tokyo • Tsugaro • Hokkaido • Okhotsk • Pacific Ocean • Bering Sea • Dutch Harbor +10 more

613 reviews
May 16, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

North Pacific Passage

Port: Tokyo • Tsugaro • Hokkaido • Okhotsk • Pacific Ocean • Dutch Harbor • Gulf of Alaska +9 more

613 reviews
May 25, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

36 Nights

Far East & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Seward +19 more

613 reviews
Sep 11, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Viking Neptune Cruises

Viking Neptune Cruises

105 Reviews
Viking Star Cruises

Viking Star Cruises

2,063 Reviews
Viking Sky Cruises

Viking Sky Cruises

1,216 Reviews
Viking Sea Cruises

Viking Sea Cruises

1,582 Reviews
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises

Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises

402 Reviews
Viking Jupiter Cruises

Viking Jupiter Cruises

444 Reviews
Viking Venus Cruises

Viking Venus Cruises

250 Reviews
Viking Mars Cruises

Viking Mars Cruises

150 Reviews
Viking Saturn Cruises

Viking Saturn Cruises

85 Reviews
Viking Vela Cruises

Viking Vela Cruises

Viking Vesta Cruises

Viking Vesta Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.