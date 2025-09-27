Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean September 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean September 2025 Cruises

92 Nights

Grand Pacific Explorer

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska • Seward • Kodiak • Gulf of Alaska • Dutch Harbor +58 more

611 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
10 Nights

Alaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Seward • Valdez • Yakutat • Glacier Bay • Lynn Canal • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

611 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

443 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
36 Nights

Far East & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska • Seward • Kodiak • Gulf of Alaska • Dutch Harbor +16 more

611 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

Sep 8, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Athens • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

Sep 15, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Journey To Antiquities

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Ionian Sea • Crete • Kusadasi • Athens

249 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

443 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice

2,063 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

249 reviews
Sep 4, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
10 Nights

Greek Odyssey

Port: Athens • Volos • Thessaloniki • Mount Athos • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Santorini • Crete • Nafplion • Athens

249 reviews
Sep 18, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
78 Nights

Australia,asia & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska • Seward • Kodiak • Gulf of Alaska • Dutch Harbor +46 more

611 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Ionian Sea • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

1,215 reviews
Sep 23, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

2,063 reviews
Sep 18, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Messina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Barcelona

2,063 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
