Viking Ocean September 2024 Cruises

We found you 14 cruises

Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star Cabins
Viking Star
Manfredi's on Viking Star (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Star
Viking Star Activity/Entertainment
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Messina • Corfu • Dubrovnik +2 more

2,063 reviews
Sep 30, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Sun
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Cabins
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Dining
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Activity/Entertainment
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Pool Deck on Viking Sun (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)

14 Nights

Classic China & The Coast

Port: Shenzhen • South China Sea • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • East China Sea • Shanghai +2 more

402 reviews
Sep 18, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sun
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Cabins
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Dining
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Activity/Entertainment
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Pool Deck on Viking Sun (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)

19 Nights

Best Of China

Port: Beijing • Shenzhen • South China Sea • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • East China Sea +5 more

402 reviews
Sep 15, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Sun
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Cabins
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Dining
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Activity/Entertainment
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Pool Deck on Viking Sun (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)

14 Nights

Classic China & The Coast

Port: Beijing • Xian • Shanghai • East China Sea • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen +2 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

36 Nights

Far East & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Seward +19 more

611 reviews
Sep 11, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Iceland,british Isles & Iberia

Port: Reykjavik • Cruising • Atlantic Ocean • Liverpool • Dublin • Atlantic Ocean • La Coruna +7 more

2,063 reviews
Sep 16, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Iconic Iceland,greenland & Canada

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Cruising • St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows +10 more

2,063 reviews
Sep 2, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Barcelona • Tarragona • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Ionian Sea • Corfu +3 more

1,215 reviews
Sep 23, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

In The Wake Of The Vikings

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Torshavn • Atlantic Ocean • Reykjavik • Cruising +8 more

105 reviews
Sep 12, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

Port: Bergen • North Sea • Amsterdam • Brugge • Honfleur • Portsmouth • Falmouth +7 more

1,215 reviews
Sep 9, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

Port: Bergen • North Sea • Amsterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Portsmouth • Falmouth +7 more

249 reviews
Sep 16, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Wonders Of China

Port: Beijing • Shanghai • East China Sea • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen • South China Sea +5 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Chioggia • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

1,581 reviews
Sep 11, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

Best Of China

Port: Beijing • Shenzhen • South China Sea • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • East China Sea +5 more

402 reviews
Sep 15, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

