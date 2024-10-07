Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean October 2024 Cruises

We found you 25 cruises

7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice

249 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Southeast Asia & Hong Kong

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Gulf of Thailand • Koh Samui • Bangkok

611 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

1,215 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sun
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Cabins
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Dining
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Viking Sun Activity/Entertainment
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Pool Deck on Viking Sun (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)

14 Nights

Classic China & The Coast

Port: Shenzhen • South China Sea • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • East China Sea • Shanghai • Xian • Beijing

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Best Of China

Port: Beijing • Shenzhen • South China Sea • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • East China Sea • Shanghai • Chengdu • Lhasa • Xian • Beijing

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Classic China & The Coast

Port: Beijing • Xian • Shanghai • East China Sea • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen • South China Sea • Shenzhen

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
17 Nights

Panama Canal & The Pacific Coast

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Gulf of Mexico • Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas • Pacific Ocean +3 more

105 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

1,215 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
10 Nights

West Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Antigua • Philipsburg • St. Thomas • San Juan

1,581 reviews
Oct 30, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Cities Of Antiquity

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Malta • Ionian Sea • Corfu • Katakolon • Kalamata • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Mykonos • Athens

85 reviews
Oct 19, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice

1,215 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Gulf of Thailand • Koh Samui • Bangkok +9 more

611 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Italy,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

1,215 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
10 Nights

Classic Panama Canal Passage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Caribbean Sea • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Caribbean Sea • Puntarenas • Colon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador

146 reviews
Oct 20, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Chioggia • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Messina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Barcelona

2,063 reviews
Oct 30, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
