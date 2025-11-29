Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2025 Cruises

We found you 49 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

West Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Antigua • Philipsburg +2 more

1,581 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Atlantic Crossing & Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea +6 more

1,215 reviews
Nov 28, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +5 more

249 reviews
Nov 30, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)
Viking Saturn
Viking Sea
Viking Saturn
Viking Sky
Viking Saturn
The Thermal Suite in Viking Sea's Liv Nordic Spa (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Saturn
Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)
Viking Saturn

15 Nights

Malta,morocco & The Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Corsica • Rome • Mediterranean Sea • Malta • Tunis +8 more

85 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome

Nov 29, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Odyssey

Port: Athens • Volos • Thessaloniki • Mount Athos • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Santorini • Crete +2 more

2,063 reviews
Nov 13, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

Nov 3, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Sicily • Naples • Rome • Florence • Villefranche +3 more

1,215 reviews
Nov 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bangkok • Gulf of Thailand • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang +2 more

249 reviews
Nov 2, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

1,215 reviews
Nov 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Athens • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

Nov 10, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

Nov 22, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

1,215 reviews
Nov 28, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Cities Of Antiquity & The Holy Land

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Rhodes • Mediterranean Sea • Limassol • Jerusalem • Haifa +5 more

2,063 reviews
Nov 23, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

The Mediterranean & South Atlantic

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Malaga +10 more

443 reviews
Nov 1, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival November 2025 Cruises

Carnival November 2025 Cruises

Celebrity November 2025 Cruises

Celebrity November 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2025 Cruises

Princess November 2025 Cruises

Princess November 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers November 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers November 2025 Cruises

Costa November 2025 Cruises

Costa November 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2025 Cruises

Celestyal November 2025 Cruises

Celestyal November 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2025 Cruises

APT November 2025 Cruises

APT November 2025 Cruises

Riviera River November 2025 Cruises

Riviera River November 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises November 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.