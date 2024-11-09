Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean November 2024 Cruises

10 Nights

West Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Antigua • Philipsburg +2 more

1,581 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +6 more

611 reviews
Nov 29, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Atlantic Crossing & Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea +6 more

1,215 reviews
Nov 28, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas +9 more

443 reviews
Nov 25, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Sicily • Naples • Rome • Florence • Villefranche +3 more

1,215 reviews
Nov 21, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Classic China & The Coast

Port: Shenzhen • South China Sea • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • East China Sea • Shanghai +2 more

402 reviews
Nov 11, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Best Of China

Port: Beijing • Shenzhen • South China Sea • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • East China Sea +5 more

402 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Amazon & Caribbean Adventure

Port: San Juan • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island +5 more

1,581 reviews
Nov 29, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Singapore,bali & Beyond

Port: Singapore • Gulf of Thailand • Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang +2 more

249 reviews
Nov 25, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

1,215 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

1,215 reviews
Nov 28, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

West Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Frederiksted • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Philipsburg • Antigua +2 more

1,581 reviews
Nov 19, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Panama Canal & Central America

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Caribbean Sea • Falmouth • Caribbean Sea • Panama Canal • Colon +7 more

146 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Journey To Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Sicily • Naples • Rome

85 reviews
Nov 2, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley +9 more

443 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

