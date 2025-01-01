Viking Ocean May 2026 Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

474
May 13, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanAncient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Pireaus • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

1,607
May 3, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanItalian Sojourn

Port: Venice • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone • Taormina • Naples • Rome

474
May 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanEmpires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Venice • Koper • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Pireaus

179
May 16, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanItalian Sojourn

Port: Venice • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone • Taormina • Naples • Rome

1,607
May 19, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Homelands

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Baltic Sea • Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen • Aalborg+4 more

129
May 9, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanEmpires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Venice • Koper • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Pireaus

2,081
May 21, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

36 Nights

36 Nights  AsiaFar East & Alaska

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Taipei • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Beppu • Hiroshima • Osaka • Shimizu+16 more

636
May 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  AsiaNorth Pacific Passage

Port: Tokyo • Tsugaro • Hokkaido • Okhotsk • Bering Sea • Dutch Harbor • Gulf of Alaska+9 more

269
May 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait • Yakutat+2 more

269
May 27, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanVenice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Pireaus • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

1,607
May 12, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Odyssey

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Ionian Sea • Corfu • Dubrovnik+2 more

2,081
May 9, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Shores & Fjords

Port: Bergen • Flam • Stavanger • Kristiansund • Oslo • Skagen • North Sea • Amsterdam

129
May 23, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

115
May 9, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanItalian Sojourn

Port: Venice • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone • Taormina • Naples • Rome

115
May 2, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

