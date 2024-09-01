Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean March 2026 Cruises

We found you 37 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

West Indies To Iberia

Port: San Juan • St. Maarten • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean • Casablanca • Seville +3 more

1,586 reviews
Mar 29, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Empires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Athens • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Koper • Venice

2,066 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Star
Viking Vesta

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

Mar 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: Bergen • Alta • Tromso • Narvik • North Sea • Amsterdam • London

Mar 18, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: Bergen • Alta • Tromso • Narvik • North Sea • Amsterdam • London

114 reviews
Mar 4, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

West Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Codrington • St. Maarten +2 more

1,586 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome

91 reviews
Mar 21, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: London • Amsterdam • North Sea • Narvik • Tromso • Alta • Bergen

Mar 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Malta,morocco & The Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Corsica • Rome • Mediterranean Sea • Malta • Tunis +8 more

91 reviews
Mar 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

160 reviews
Mar 23, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Southern Atlantic Crossing

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Rio de Janeiro • Atlantic Ocean • Recife +7 more

458 reviews
Mar 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

160 reviews
Mar 30, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Italy,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor +3 more

160 reviews
Mar 16, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice

91 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: London • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool +5 more

Mar 30, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

