Viking Ocean March 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

West Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Antigua • Philipsburg +2 more

1,581 reviews
Mar 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
21 Nights

Southern Atlantic Crossing

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Rio de Janeiro • Atlantic Ocean • Recife +7 more

443 reviews
Mar 24, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Amazon & Caribbean Adventure

Port: Manaus • Parintins • Santarem • Amazon River • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island +5 more

1,581 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
9 Nights

Empires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Athens • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Koper • Venice

2,063 reviews
Mar 13, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

611 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas +9 more

443 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: London • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool +5 more

Mar 23, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Messina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Villefranche +2 more

2,063 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: Bergen • Alta • Tromso • Narvik • North Sea • Amsterdam • London

Mar 11, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
15 Nights

Across The Bay Of Bengal

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Cruising +4 more

249 reviews
Mar 20, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
16 Nights

Komodo & The Australian Coast

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Australian Coast • Brisbane • Australian Coast • Whitsundays +10 more

611 reviews
Mar 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome

85 reviews
Mar 24, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
35 Nights

Voyage Of Marco Polo

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Cruising +20 more

249 reviews
Mar 20, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Italy,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor +3 more

85 reviews
Mar 31, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Mediterranean & Italian Sojourn

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone +3 more

85 reviews
Mar 24, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
