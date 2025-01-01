Viking Ocean June 2026 Cruises

Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant Private Dining Room on Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Explorers' Lounge on Viking Star
Viking Mars
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Mars

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

179
Jun 1, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star Cabins
Viking Star
Manfredi's on Viking Star (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Star
Viking Star Activity/Entertainment
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Ionian Sea • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille+1 more

2,081
Jun 8, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Dining
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanAncient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Pireaus • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

1,607
Jun 23, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Dining
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanAncient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Pireaus

1,607
Jun 30, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait • Yakutat+2 more

636
Jun 15, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanAncient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Pireaus • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes+3 more

1,607
Jun 16, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaIceland's Natural Beauty

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Djupivogur+2 more

179
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Shores & Fjords

Port: Bergen • Flam • Stavanger • Kristiansund • Oslo • Skagen • North Sea • Amsterdam

2
Jun 22, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Homelands

Port: Bergen • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm • Gdansk+3 more

115
Jun 27, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool+5 more

115
Jun 13, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait • Yakutat+2 more

269
Jun 16, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanItalian Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice

1,607
Jun 9, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Odyssey

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Ionian Sea • Corfu • Dubrovnik+2 more

2,081
Jun 20, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean & Italian Sojourn

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone+3 more

1,607
Jun 2, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Seward • Valdez • Yakutat • Icy Strait • Lynn Canal • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan+2 more

636
Jun 25, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

