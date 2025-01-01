Viking Ocean July 2026 Cruises

We found you 36 cruises

Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star Cabins
Viking Star
Manfredi's on Viking Star (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Star
Viking Star Activity/Entertainment
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Ionian Sea • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille+1 more

2,081
Jul 20, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait • Yakutat+2 more

636
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Dining
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanItalian Sojourn

Port: Venice • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone • Taormina • Naples • Rome

1,607
Jul 14, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)
Viking Saturn
Viking Sea
Viking Saturn
Viking Sky
Viking Saturn
The Thermal Suite in Viking Sea's Liv Nordic Spa (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Saturn
Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)
Viking Saturn

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Homelands

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Baltic Sea • Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen • Aalborg+4 more

115
Jul 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaIceland's Natural Beauty

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Djupivogur+2 more

179
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanEmpires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Venice • Koper • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Pireaus

2,081
Jul 2, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait • Yakutat+2 more

269
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanVenice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Pireaus • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

1,607
Jul 7, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean & Italian Sojourn

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone+3 more

1,607
Jul 28, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Seward • Valdez • Yakutat • Icy Strait • Lynn Canal • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan+2 more

636
Jul 15, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanEmpires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Koper • Venice

2,081
Jul 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanItaly,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Pireaus • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone+3 more

1,607
Jul 7, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

1,607
Jul 21, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Seward • Valdez • Yakutat • Icy Strait • Lynn Canal • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan+2 more

269
Jul 16, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Liverpool • Holyhead • Belfast • Ullapool+5 more

1,240
Jul 29, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

