Viking Ocean July 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean July 2025 Cruises

We found you 39 cruises

Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant Private Dining Room on Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Explorers' Lounge on Viking Star
Viking Mars
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Mars

7 Nights

Iceland's Natural Beauty

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Seydisfjordur • Djupivogur • Heimaey • Reykjavik

146 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Alaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Haines • Icy Strait • Yakutat • Valdez +1 more

1,581 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star Cabins
Viking Star
Manfredi's on Viking Star (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Star
Viking Star Activity/Entertainment
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star

9 Nights

Empires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Athens • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Koper • Venice

2,063 reviews
Jul 17, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Alaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait • Yakutat +2 more

611 reviews
Jul 16, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Stornoway • Belfast +6 more

1,215 reviews
Jul 15, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

249 reviews
Jul 10, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Messina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille +1 more

2,063 reviews
Jul 26, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Iceland & Norway's Arctic Explorer

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Norwegian Sea • Liefdefjorden • Cruising • Honnigsvag • Tromso +4 more

1,215 reviews
Jul 1, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

249 reviews
Jul 24, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Alaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Seward • Valdez • Yakutat • Icy Strait • Haines • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan • Inside Passage +1 more

1,581 reviews
Jul 20, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice

249 reviews
Jul 17, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Viking Homelands

Port: Bergen • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm • Gdansk +3 more

Jul 23, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

249 reviews
Jul 3, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

249 reviews
Jul 31, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast +6 more

443 reviews
Jul 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

