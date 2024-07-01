Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean January 2026 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2026 Cruises

We found you 28 cruises

Viking Vela
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Vela
Nordic Spa on Viking Neptune (Photo/Peter Knego)
Viking Vela
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Vela

12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: London • Amsterdam • North Sea • Narvik • Tromso • Alta • Bergen

Jan 17, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Dining
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

10 Nights

West Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Antigua • Philipsburg +2 more

1,581 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +5 more

611 reviews
Jan 30, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Venus
Viking Sky Dining
Viking Venus
Viking Sun Activity/Entertainment
Viking Venus
Viking Gullveig Cabins
Viking Venus
Viking Venus at Italy's Fincantieri shipyard (Photo: Finantieri)
Viking Venus

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +5 more

249 reviews
Jan 25, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas +9 more

443 reviews
Jan 19, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

249 reviews
Jan 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Malta,morocco & The Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Corsica • Rome • Mediterranean Sea • Malta • Tunis +8 more

85 reviews
Jan 17, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Odyssey

Port: Athens • Volos • Thessaloniki • Mount Athos • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Santorini • Crete +2 more

2,063 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: Bergen • Alta • Tromso • Narvik • North Sea • Amsterdam • London

Jan 29, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iberian Explorer

Port: Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Cruising • Vigo • Atlantic Ocean • Portsmouth • London

Jan 10, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

Jan 3, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Messina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille +1 more

85 reviews
Jan 5, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Cities Of Antiquity & The Holy Land

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Rhodes • Mediterranean Sea • Limassol • Jerusalem • Haifa +5 more

2,063 reviews
Jan 28, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome

2,063 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: London • Amsterdam • North Sea • Narvik • Tromso • Alta • Bergen

105 reviews
Jan 27, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

