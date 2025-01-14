Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean January 2025 Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

Viking Ocean January 2025 Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Dining
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

12 Nights

Amazon & Caribbean Adventure

Port: Manaus • Parintins • Santarem • Amazon River • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island • Atlantic Ocean • Barbados • St. Lucia • Antigua • San Juan

1,581 reviews
Jan 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait • Tasman Sea • Hobart • Cruising • Melbourne • Gippsland +1 more

611 reviews
Jan 10, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Timaru • Foveaux Strait • Tasman Sea • Hobart • Cruising • Melbourne • Gippsland +1 more

249 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals
Viking UK June-Sept Advertorial
Viking Vela
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Vela
Nordic Spa on Viking Neptune (Photo/Peter Knego)
Viking Vela
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Vela

12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: Bergen • Alta • Tromso • Narvik • North Sea • Amsterdam • London

Jan 22, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: London • Amsterdam • North Sea • Narvik • Tromso • Alta • Bergen

Jan 10, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

7 Nights

Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

2,063 reviews
Jan 27, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Amazon & Caribbean Adventure

Port: San Juan • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island • Atlantic Ocean • Amazon River • Santarem • Parintins • Manaus

1,581 reviews
Jan 2, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

7 Nights

Iberian Explorer

Port: Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Cruising • Vigo • Atlantic Ocean • Portsmouth • London

Jan 3, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

14 Nights

Panama Canal & Central America

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Caribbean Sea • Montego Bay • Caribbean Sea • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Caribbean Sea • Roatan • Belize City • Cozumel +2 more

146 reviews
Jan 24, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

2,063 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

10 Nights

West Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Antigua • Philipsburg • St. Thomas • San Juan

1,581 reviews
Jan 26, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice

2,063 reviews
Jan 20, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Ionian Sea • Naples • Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Barcelona

85 reviews
Jan 8, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

14 Nights

Mediterranean & Italian Sojourn

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice

2,063 reviews
Jan 13, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome

2,063 reviews
Jan 13, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
More Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival January 2025 Cruises

Carnival January 2025 Cruises

Celebrity January 2025 Cruises

Celebrity January 2025 Cruises

Cunard January 2025 Cruises

Cunard January 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2025 Cruises

Princess January 2025 Cruises

Princess January 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions January 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions January 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers January 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers January 2025 Cruises

Costa January 2025 Cruises

Costa January 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2025 Cruises

MSC January 2025 Cruises

MSC January 2025 Cruises

Azamara January 2025 Cruises

Azamara January 2025 Cruises

Pandaw January 2025 Cruises

Pandaw January 2025 Cruises

Scenic River January 2025 Cruises

Scenic River January 2025 Cruises

Quark Expeditions January 2025 Cruises

Quark Expeditions January 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions January 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions January 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection January 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection January 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages January 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages January 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean January 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean January 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.