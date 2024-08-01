Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean February 2026 Cruises

Viking Ocean February 2026 Cruises

We found you 28 cruises

Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley +9 more

443 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking UK June-Sept Advertorial
Viking Vela
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Vela
Nordic Spa on Viking Neptune (Photo/Peter Knego)
Viking Vela
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Vela

12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: Bergen • Alta • Tromso • Narvik • North Sea • Amsterdam • London

Feb 22, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Panama Canal & Central America

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Caribbean Sea • Montego Bay • Caribbean Sea • Panama Canal • Colon +7 more

149 reviews
Feb 10, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas +9 more

443 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

30 Nights

Australia,new Zealand & Indonesia

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +21 more

249 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

West Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Codrington • St. Maarten +2 more

1,582 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

85 reviews
Feb 12, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

613 reviews
Feb 13, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Odyssey

Port: Athens • Volos • Thessaloniki • Mount Athos • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Santorini • Crete +2 more

Feb 17, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

249 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: Bergen • Alta • Tromso • Narvik • North Sea • Amsterdam • London

105 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Atlantic Ocean Passage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Caribbean Sea • St. Maarten • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean +2 more

149 reviews
Feb 24, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Malta,morocco & The Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Corsica • Rome • Mediterranean Sea • Malta • Tunis +8 more

85 reviews
Feb 19, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Journey To Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome

85 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Cities Of Antiquity & The Holy Land

Port: Rome • Naples • Ionian Sea • Agios Nikolaos • Mediterranean Sea • Jerusalem • Haifa +5 more

2,063 reviews
Feb 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

