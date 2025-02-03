Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean February 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean February 2025 Cruises

We found you 19 cruises

12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: London • Amsterdam • North Sea • Narvik • Tromso • Alta • Bergen

Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +5 more

611 reviews
Feb 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

611 reviews
Feb 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas +9 more

443 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Malta,morocco & The Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Corsica • Rome • Mediterranean Sea • Malta • Tunis +8 more

85 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Odyssey

Port: Athens • Volos • Thessaloniki • Mount Athos • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Santorini • Crete +2 more

2,063 reviews
Feb 3, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

In Search Of The Northern Lights

Port: Bergen • Alta • Tromso • Narvik • North Sea • Amsterdam • London

Feb 15, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Amazon & Caribbean Adventure

Port: San Juan • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island +5 more

1,581 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Cities Of Antiquity

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Malta • Ionian Sea • Corfu • Katakolon • Kalamata • Agios Nikolaos +3 more

2,063 reviews
Feb 27, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Cities Of Antiquity

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Kalamata • Katakolon • Corfu • Ionian Sea +4 more

2,063 reviews
Feb 13, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Journey To Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Sicily • Naples • Rome

85 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Classic Panama Canal Passage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Caribbean Sea • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Caribbean Sea +4 more

146 reviews
Feb 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley +9 more

443 reviews
Feb 18, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Komodo & The Australian Coast

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Australian Coast • Mooloolaba • Australian Coast • Whitsundays +10 more

249 reviews
Feb 20, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Sicily • Naples • Rome • Florence • Villefranche +3 more

85 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival February 2025 Cruises

Carnival February 2025 Cruises

Celebrity February 2025 Cruises

Celebrity February 2025 Cruises

Crystal February 2025 Cruises

Crystal February 2025 Cruises

Princess February 2025 Cruises

Princess February 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers February 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers February 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2025 Cruises

Costa February 2025 Cruises

Costa February 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten February 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten February 2025 Cruises

MSC February 2025 Cruises

MSC February 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways February 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways February 2025 Cruises

Scenic River February 2025 Cruises

Scenic River February 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises February 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises February 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection February 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection February 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean February 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean February 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.