Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean December 2024 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2024 Cruises

We found you 32 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Dining
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

10 Nights

West Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Caribbean Sea • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Antigua +3 more

1,581 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Dining
Viking Sea
Viking Sea Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

12 Nights

Amazon & Caribbean Adventure

Port: Manaus • Parintins • Santarem • Amazon River • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island +5 more

1,581 reviews
Dec 11, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Cabins
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Dining
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Nights

Atlantic Crossing

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean • Philipsburg +2 more

1,215 reviews
Dec 5, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Venus
Viking Sky Dining
Viking Venus
Viking Sun Activity/Entertainment
Viking Venus
Viking Gullveig Cabins
Viking Venus
Viking Venus at Italy's Fincantieri shipyard (Photo: Finantieri)
Viking Venus

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +5 more

249 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

611 reviews
Dec 13, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

2,063 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia +8 more

443 reviews
Dec 29, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Malta,morocco & The Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Corsica • Rome • Mediterranean Sea • Malta • Tunis +8 more

85 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Iconic Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Sicily • Ionian Sea +8 more

2,063 reviews
Dec 2, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

2,063 reviews
Dec 16, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

Dec 12, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Sicily • Naples • Rome • Florence • Villefranche +3 more

2,063 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Malta,morocco & The Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Corsica • Rome • Mediterranean Sea • Malta • Mediterranean Sea +9 more

Dec 19, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens • Kusadasi • Crete +4 more

2,063 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome

2,063 reviews
Dec 2, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2024 Cruises

Carnival December 2024 Cruises

Celebrity December 2024 Cruises

Celebrity December 2024 Cruises

Crystal December 2024 Cruises

Crystal December 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2024 Cruises

Princess December 2024 Cruises

Princess December 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2024 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2024 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2024 Cruises

Costa December 2024 Cruises

Costa December 2024 Cruises

Viking River December 2024 Cruises

Viking River December 2024 Cruises

Azamara December 2024 Cruises

Azamara December 2024 Cruises

Celestyal December 2024 Cruises

Celestyal December 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2024 Cruises

APT December 2024 Cruises

APT December 2024 Cruises

Riviera River December 2024 Cruises

Riviera River December 2024 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) December 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) December 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.