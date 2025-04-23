Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean April 2025 Cruises

Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant Private Dining Room on Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Explorers' Lounge on Viking Star
Viking Mars
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Mars

7 Nights

Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

146 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Empires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Athens • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Koper • Venice

2,063 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Messina • Corfu • Dubrovnik +2 more

2,063 reviews
Apr 3, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Panama Canal & The Pacific Coast

Port: Los Angeles • Pacific Ocean • Cabo San Lucas • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas • Pacific Ocean +7 more

105 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

Southeast Asia Horizons

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Hue +13 more

611 reviews
Apr 18, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

146 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice

146 reviews
Apr 16, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

146 reviews
Apr 30, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

Port: Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Atlantic Ocean • Porto • Atlantic Ocean • Falmouth • Portsmouth +5 more

443 reviews
Apr 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Italy,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Athens • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone +3 more

85 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes +3 more

146 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Italy,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Athens • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone +3 more

249 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast +6 more

Apr 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Viking Homelands

Port: Bergen • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm • Gdansk +3 more

443 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Mediterranean & Adriatic Sojourn

Port: Athens • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone +8 more

249 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

