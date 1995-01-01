Viking Ocean Cruises From Lisbon

Ship Exterior on Viking Orion
Viking Neptune
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Neptune
Main Pool on Viking Orion
Viking Neptune
The Explorer Suite on Viking Star
Viking Neptune

21 Nights

21 Nights  MediterraneanIberia & Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Sete+10 more

129
Nov 24, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanSpain,portugal & The Mediterranean

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Sete+4 more

474
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)
Viking Saturn
Viking Sea
Viking Saturn
Viking Sky
Viking Saturn
The Thermal Suite in Viking Sea's Liv Nordic Spa (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Saturn
Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)
Viking Saturn

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanSpain & Portugal Discovery

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

115
Oct 10, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanSpain & Portugal Discovery

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

474
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanSpain & Portugal Discovery

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

129
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanSpain,portugal & The Mediterranean

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Sete+4 more

129
Viking Ocean Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  MediterraneanIberia,the Mediterranean & Aegean

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Sete+15 more

129
Nov 24, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanSpain,portugal & The Mediterranean

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Sete+4 more

115
Oct 10, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaIberia,france & England Explorer

Port: Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Bilbao • Saint-Emilion • Atlantic Ocean • Honfleur+2 more

115
Apr 26, 2027
Viking Ocean Cruises

