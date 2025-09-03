Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Expeditions September 2025 Cruises

We found you 9 cruises

86 Nights

From The Arctic To Antarctica

Port: Nuuk • Itilleq • Jakobshavn • Uummannaq • Baffin Bay • Pond Inlet • Baffin Bay • Sisimiut +58 more

185 reviews
Sep 3, 2025
Viking Expeditions
7 Nights

Undiscovered Great Lakes

Port: Thunder Bay • Silver Islet • McGarvey Shoal • Battle Island • Duluth • Soo Locks +2 more

79 reviews
Sep 8, 2025
Viking Expeditions
7 Nights

Great Lakes Explorer

Port: Milwaukee • Mackinac Island • Ontario • Georgian Bay • Soo Locks • Silver Islet +1 more

79 reviews
Sep 1, 2025
Viking Expeditions
14 Nights

Canada & East Coast Explorer

Port: Toronto • St. Lawrence River • Troisrivieres • Quebec City • St. Lawrence River +9 more

79 reviews
Sep 22, 2025
Viking Expeditions
14 Nights

Canada & East Coast Explorer

Port: Toronto • St. Lawrence River • Troisrivieres • Quebec City • St. Lawrence River +9 more

185 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
Viking Expeditions
12 Nights

Into The Northwest Passage

Port: Nuuk • Itilleq • Jakobshavn • Uummannaq • Baffin Bay • Pond Inlet • Baffin Bay • Sisimiut +1 more

185 reviews
Sep 3, 2025
Viking Expeditions
7 Nights

Niagara & The Great Lakes

Port: Milwaukee • Mackinac Island • Alpena • Detroit • Point Pelee • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls +1 more

79 reviews
Sep 15, 2025
Viking Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Canada & Greenland Explorer

Port: Nuuk • Kapisillit • Paamiut • Ivittuut • Cruising • Battle Harbour • Red Bay +7 more

185 reviews
Sep 15, 2025
Viking Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Nights

Canada & The Northwest Passage

Port: Nuuk • Itilleq • Jakobshavn • Uummannaq • Baffin Bay • Pond Inlet • Baffin Bay • Sisimiut +14 more

185 reviews
Sep 3, 2025
Viking Expeditions
