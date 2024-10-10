Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

We found you 6 cruises

15 Nights

Canada & The Atlantic Coastline

Port: Toronto • St. Lawrence River • Troisrivieres • Quebec City • St. Lawrence River +11 more

185 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

41 Nights

The Americas & Antarctic Explorer

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Gulf of Mexico • Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Panama Canal • Panama City +23 more

185 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

14 Nights

Canada & East Coast Explorer

Port: Toronto • St. Lawrence River • Troisrivieres • Quebec City • St. Lawrence River +9 more

79 reviews
Oct 8, 2024
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

40 Nights

The Americas & Antarctic Explorer

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Gulf of Mexico • Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Panama Canal • Panama City +22 more

79 reviews
Oct 22, 2024
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Panama & Scenic South America

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Gulf of Mexico • Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Panama Canal • Panama City +8 more

185 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Panama & Scenic South America

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Gulf of Mexico • Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Panama Canal • Panama City +8 more

79 reviews
Oct 22, 2024
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Princess October 2024 Cruises

Princess October 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2024 Cruises

Costa October 2024 Cruises

Costa October 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2024 Cruises

Azamara October 2024 Cruises

Azamara October 2024 Cruises

Celestyal October 2024 Cruises

Celestyal October 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2024 Cruises

Pandaw October 2024 Cruises

Pandaw October 2024 Cruises

Scenic River October 2024 Cruises

Scenic River October 2024 Cruises

APT October 2024 Cruises

APT October 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Mano October 2024 Cruises

Mano October 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.