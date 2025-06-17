Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

We found you 7 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

7 Nights

Niagara & The Great Lakes

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Point Pelee • Detroit • Alpena +2 more

185 reviews
Jun 17, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

7 Nights

Undiscovered Great Lakes

Port: Thunder Bay • Silver Islet • McGarvey Shoal • Battle Island • Duluth • Soo Locks +2 more

79 reviews
Jun 2, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

14 Nights

Great Lakes Collection

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Cleveland • Detroit • Alpena • Algoma +7 more

79 reviews
Jun 16, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

7 Nights

Niagara & The Great Lakes

Port: Milwaukee • Mackinac Island • Alpena • Detroit • Point Pelee • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls +1 more

79 reviews
Jun 9, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

14 Nights

Great Lakes Collection

Port: Duluth • Thunder Bay • Silver Islet • Soo Locks • Mackinac Island • Algoma • Alpena +7 more

79 reviews
Jun 30, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

7 Nights

Great Lakes Explorer

Port: Milwaukee • Mackinac Island • Ontario • Georgian Bay • Soo Locks • Silver Islet +1 more

185 reviews
Jun 24, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

14 Nights

Great Lakes Collection

Port: Duluth • Thunder Bay • Silver Islet • Soo Locks • Mackinac Island • Algoma • Alpena +7 more

185 reviews
Jun 3, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

