Viking Expeditions July 2026 Cruises

Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNiagara & The Great Lakes

Port: Milwaukee • Mackinac Island • Alpena • Detroit • Niagara Falls • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls+1 more

202
Jul 6, 2026
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

12 Nights

12 Nights  Canada & New EnglandInto The Northwest Passage

Port: Nuuk • Itilleq • Jakobshavn • Uummannaq • Baffin Bay • Pond Inlet • Baffin Bay • Sisimiut+1 more

83
Viking Expeditions
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandGreat Lakes Collection

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Cleveland • Detroit • Alpena • Algoma+7 more

202
Jul 13, 2026
Viking Expeditions
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandGreat Lakes Collection

Port: Duluth • Thunder Bay • Silver Islet • Soo Locks • Mackinac Island • Algoma • Alpena+7 more

202
Jul 27, 2026
Viking Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada & Greenland Explorer

Port: Toronto • Troisrivieres • Quebec City • Tadoussac • Havre St. Pierre • Costa Brava+6 more

83
Jul 5, 2026
Viking Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Nights

26 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada & The Northwest Passage

Port: Toronto • Troisrivieres • Quebec City • Tadoussac • Havre St. Pierre • Costa Brava+14 more

83
Jul 5, 2026
Viking Expeditions

