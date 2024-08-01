Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

We found you 5 cruises

68 Nights

Longitudinal World Cruise Vi

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean • South Georgia +42 more

188 reviews
Feb 24, 2026
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Antarctica & South Georgia Island

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • South Atlantic Ocean • West Point • Port Stanley +7 more

188 reviews
Feb 24, 2026
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

62 Nights

Longitudinal World Cruise Vii

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Cape Horn +38 more

79 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

12 Nights

Antarctic Explorer

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

79 reviews
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

12 Nights

Antarctic Explorer

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

188 reviews
Feb 13, 2026
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival February 2026 Cruises

Carnival February 2026 Cruises

Celebrity February 2026 Cruises

Celebrity February 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) February 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) February 2026 Cruises

Princess February 2026 Cruises

Princess February 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2026 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Star Clippers February 2026 Cruises

Star Clippers February 2026 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2026 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2026 Cruises

Windstar February 2026 Cruises

Windstar February 2026 Cruises

Viking River February 2026 Cruises

Viking River February 2026 Cruises

Azamara February 2026 Cruises

Azamara February 2026 Cruises

Celestyal February 2026 Cruises

Celestyal February 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises February 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises February 2026 Cruises

Quark Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Quark Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2026 Cruises

Explora Journeys February 2026 Cruises

Explora Journeys February 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 14th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.