Viking Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

We found you 3 cruises

Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

18 Nights

Antarctica & South Georgia Island

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • South Atlantic Ocean • West Point • Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean +6 more

185 reviews
Dec 19, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

12 Nights

Antarctic Explorer

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

79 reviews
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

12 Nights

Antarctic Explorer

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

185 reviews
Dec 8, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

