Uniworld Senior Cruises

Uniworld Senior Cruises

We found you 52 cruises

River Queen

7 Nights
Classic Christmas Markets

Ports:Nuremberg (leaving) • Bamberg • Wurzburg •

Wertheim • Frankfurt

50 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Empress

7 Nights
Belgian Holiday Markets

Ports:Brussels (leaving) • Ghent • Hasselt •

Maastricht • Antwerp • Brussels

59 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Princess

7 Nights
Classic Christmas Markets

Ports:Nuremberg (leaving) • Bamberg • Wurzburg •

Wertheim • Frankfurt

51 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Princess

9 Nights
Authentic Danube & Prague

Ports:Prague (leaving) • Nuremberg • Regensburg •

Straubing • Passau • Weissenkirchen • Vienna

51 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Nights
Authentic Danube & Prague

Ports:Vienna (leaving) • Weissenkirchen •

Vilshofen an der Donau • Straubing • Regensburg

+2 more

51 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Castles Along The Rhine

Ports:Basel (leaving) • Breisach • Strasbourg •

Speyer • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Cologne

+1 more

50 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
European Holiday Markets

Ports:Vienna (leaving) • Durnstein • Linz • Passau •

Regensburg • Nuremberg

51 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Highlights Of Eastern Europe

Ports:Budapest (leaving) • Osijek • Belgrade •

Golubac • Vidin • Ruse • Bucharest

52 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Ports:Cairo (leaving) • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor •

Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

39 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Delightful Danube & Prague

Ports:Budapest (leaving) • Vienna • Durnstein •

Engelhartszell • Regensburg • Nuremberg

+1 more

52 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine Holiday Markets

Ports:Basel (leaving) • Strasbourg • Mannheim • Mainz •

Koblenz • Cologne

97 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine River Valley

Ports:Nuremberg (leaving) • Bamberg • Wurzburg •

Miltenberg • Mainz • Strasbourg • Breisach

+1 more

51 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Grand Central Europe

Ports:Vienna (leaving) • Weissenkirchen •

Vilshofen an der Donau • Straubing • Regensburg

+8 more

51 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Tulips & Windmills

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Haarlem • Hoorn •

Nijmegen • Rotterdam • Veere • Ghent • Antwerp

51 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Ports:Cairo (leaving) • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor •

Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

39 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

