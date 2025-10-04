Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Uniworld October 2025 Cruises

Uniworld October 2025 Cruises

We found you 27 cruises

River Tosca
River Tosca
TA River Tosca Lounge
River Tosca
TA River Tosca Pool
River Tosca
CC River Tosca Suite
River Tosca
CC River Tosca Pool
River Tosca

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
S.S. La Venezia (Photo: Uniworld)
S.S. La Venezia
Screen Shot 2021 03 17 at 10.50.27 A M
S.S. La Venezia
S.S. La Venezia
S.S. La Venezia (Photo: Uniworld)
S.S. La Venezia

12 Nights

Grande Italia

Port: Milan • Verona • Venice • Chioggia • Venice • Rome

5 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

14 Nights

European Jewels

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg +5 more

51 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
S.S. La Venezia (Photo: Uniworld)
S.S. La Venezia
Screen Shot 2021 03 17 at 10.50.27 A M
S.S. La Venezia
S.S. La Venezia
S.S. La Venezia (Photo: Uniworld)
S.S. La Venezia

9 Nights

Milan, Venice & The Jewels Of Veneto

Port: Milan • Verona • Venice • Chioggia • Venice

5 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

14 Nights

Timeless Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • My Tho • Sadek • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Siem Reap • Hanoi

1 review
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Paris & Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec • Rouen • Versailles • Paris

23 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Burgundy & Provence

Port: Lyon • Macon • Tain-l'Hermitage • Viviers • Avignon • Arles

63 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Delightful Danube

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Engelhartszell • Regensburg • Nuremberg

13 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Danube

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Passau

60 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

14 Nights

European Jewels

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Kitzingen • Bamberg +6 more

53 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Grand France

Port: Paris • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec • Rouen • Versailles • Paris • Lyon • Macon +4 more

23 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Grand France

Port: Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tain-l'Hermitage • Lyon • Macon • Lyon • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec +3 more

23 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

34 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

10 Nights

Rome, Venice & The Jewels Of Veneto

Port: Venice • Chioggia • Venice • Rome

5 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

9 Nights

Delightful Danube & Prague

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Engelhartszell • Regensburg • Nuremberg • Prague

13 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2025 Cruises

Carnival October 2025 Cruises

Celebrity October 2025 Cruises

Celebrity October 2025 Cruises

Crystal October 2025 Cruises

Crystal October 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2025 Cruises

Princess October 2025 Cruises

Princess October 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2025 Cruises

Windstar October 2025 Cruises

Windstar October 2025 Cruises

Costa October 2025 Cruises

Costa October 2025 Cruises

Oceania October 2025 Cruises

Oceania October 2025 Cruises

Celestyal October 2025 Cruises

Celestyal October 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2025 Cruises

Scenic River October 2025 Cruises

Scenic River October 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean October 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean October 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises October 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises October 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection October 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection October 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys October 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys October 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) October 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) October 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.