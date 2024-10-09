Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Uniworld October 2024 Cruises

Uniworld October 2024 Cruises

We found you 32 cruises

River Duchess
River Duchess
River Duchess Cabins
River Duchess
River Duchess Dining
River Duchess
River Duchess Activity/Entertainment
River Duchess
River Duchess
River Duchess

9 Nights

Delightful Danube & Prague

Port: Prague • Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Budapest

53 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
S.S. Catherine
S.S. Catherine
S.S. Catherine Cabins
S.S. Catherine
S.S. Catherine Dining
S.S. Catherine
S.S. Catherine Activity/Entertainment
S.S. Catherine
S.S. Catherine
S.S. Catherine

7 Nights

Burgundy & Provence

Port: Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tain-l'Hermitage • Lyon • Macon • Lyon

63 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Princess
River Princess
CC River Princess
River Princess
CC River Princess Lounge
River Princess
CC River Princess Suite
River Princess

7 Nights

Authentic Danube

Port: Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Vilshofen an der Donau • Straubing • Regensburg +1 more

51 reviews
Oct 2, 2024
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
S.S. Antoinette
S.S. Antoinette
CC S.S. Antoinette Restaurant
S.S. Antoinette
S.S. Antoinette
S.S. Antoinette
TA S.S. Antoinette Suite
S.S. Antoinette

7 Nights

Castles Along The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Boppard • Germersheim • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

98 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Burgundy & Provence

Port: Lyon • Macon • Tain-l'Hermitage • Viviers • Avignon • Arles

63 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Delightful Danube

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Engelhartszell • Regensburg • Nuremberg

53 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

9 Nights

Milan, Venice & The Jewels Of Veneto

Port: Milan • Verona • Venice • Chioggia • Venice

5 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Danube

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

60 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Douro River Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Barca d'Alva • Porto

8 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Venice & The Jewels Of Veneto

Port: Venice • Chioggia • Venice

5 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

9 Nights

Delightful Danube & Prague

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Engelhartszell • Regensburg • Nuremberg • Prague

53 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

10 Nights

Remarkable Rhine & Historic Holland

Port: Basel • Strasbourg • Speyer • Frankfurt • Oberwesel • Cologne • Nijmegen • Harlingen +1 more

51 reviews
Oct 15, 2024
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Paris & Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec • Rouen • Versailles • Paris

23 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Castles Along The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

98 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Princess October 2024 Cruises

Princess October 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2024 Cruises

Costa October 2024 Cruises

Costa October 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2024 Cruises

Azamara October 2024 Cruises

Azamara October 2024 Cruises

Celestyal October 2024 Cruises

Celestyal October 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2024 Cruises

Pandaw October 2024 Cruises

Pandaw October 2024 Cruises

Scenic River October 2024 Cruises

Scenic River October 2024 Cruises

APT October 2024 Cruises

APT October 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Mano October 2024 Cruises

Mano October 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.