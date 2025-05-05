Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Uniworld May 2025 Cruises

Uniworld May 2025 Cruises

We found you 29 cruises

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

12 Nights

Grande Italia

Port: Milan • Verona • Venice • Chioggia • Venice • Rome

5 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

9 Nights

Tulips & Windmills

Port: Antwerp • Ghent • Veere • Rotterdam • Nijmegen • Hoorn • Haarlem • Amsterdam

51 reviews
May 5, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

9 Nights

Highlights Of Eastern Europe

Port: Bucharest • Ruse • Vidin • Golubac • Belgrade • Vukovar • Budapest

53 reviews
May 19, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

9 Nights

Milan, Venice & The Jewels Of Veneto

Port: Milan • Verona • Venice • Chioggia • Venice

5 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

9 Nights

Highlights Of Eastern Europe

Port: Budapest • Vukovar • Belgrade • Golubac • Vidin • Ruse • Bucharest

53 reviews
May 14, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

23 Nights

Ultimate European Journey

Port: Bucharest • Ruse • Vidin • Golubac • Belgrade • Vukovar • Budapest • Vienna • Weissenkirchen +10 more

53 reviews
May 19, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Paris & Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec • Rouen • Versailles • Paris

23 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Burgundy & Provence

Port: Lyon • Macon • Tain-l'Hermitage • Viviers • Avignon • Arles

63 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Delightful Danube

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Engelhartszell • Regensburg • Nuremberg

13 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Danube

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Passau

60 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Grand France

Port: Paris • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec • Rouen • Versailles • Paris • Lyon • Macon +4 more

23 reviews
May 4, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Grand France

Port: Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tain-l'Hermitage • Lyon • Macon • Lyon • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec +3 more

23 reviews
May 18, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

34 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

10 Nights

Rome, Venice & The Jewels Of Veneto

Port: Venice • Chioggia • Venice • Rome

5 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival May 2025 Cruises

Carnival May 2025 Cruises

Celebrity May 2025 Cruises

Celebrity May 2025 Cruises

Crystal May 2025 Cruises

Crystal May 2025 Cruises

Cunard May 2025 Cruises

Cunard May 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2025 Cruises

Princess May 2025 Cruises

Princess May 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2025 Cruises

Costa May 2025 Cruises

Costa May 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten May 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten May 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2025 Cruises

Scenic River May 2025 Cruises

Scenic River May 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope May 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope May 2025 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises May 2025 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises May 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions May 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions May 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection May 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection May 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions May 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions May 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys May 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys May 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean May 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean May 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.