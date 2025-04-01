Uniworld June 2026 Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec • Rouen • Versailles • Paris

24
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
S.S. Catherine
S.S. Catherine
S.S. Catherine Cabins
S.S. Catherine
S.S. Catherine Dining
S.S. Catherine
S.S. Catherine Activity/Entertainment
S.S. Catherine
S.S. Catherine
S.S. Catherine

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy & Provence

Port: Lyon • Macon • Tain-l'Hermitage • Viviers • Avignon • Arles

64
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
S.S. Sao Gabriel (Photo: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel
The Grand Suite on S.S. Sao Gabriel (Image: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel
The Grand Suite on S.S. Sao Gabriel (Image: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel
Suite on S.S. Sao Gabriel (Image: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDouro River Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Barca d'Alva • Porto

10
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
River Duchess
River Duchess
River Duchess Cabins
River Duchess
River Duchess Dining
River Duchess
River Duchess Activity/Entertainment
River Duchess
River Duchess
River Duchess

23 Nights

23 Nights  Europe - AllUltimate European Journey

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Kitzingen • Bamberg+12 more

53
Jun 21, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEuropean Jewels

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg+5 more

53
Jun 7, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Danube

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

62
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllRome, Venice & The Jewels Of Veneto

Port: Venice • Chioggia • Venice • Rome

5
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllVenice & The Jewels Of Veneto

Port: Venice • Chioggia • Venice

5
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllHighlights Of Eastern Europe

Port: Bucharest • Ruse • Vidin • Golubac • Belgrade • Vukovar • Budapest

15
Jun 5, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal, Spain & The Douro River Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Barca d'Alva • Porto • Lisbon

10
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Danube

Port: Regensburg • Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Budapest

15
Jun 21, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Danube & Prague

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Engelhartszell • Regensburg • Prague

15
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Danube & Prague

Port: Prague • Regensburg • Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Budapest

15
Jun 19, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllA Portrait Of Majestic France

Port: Bordeaux • Pauillac • Cadillac • Blaye • Libourne • Bordeaux • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec+3 more

24
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllCastles Along The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Boppard • Germersheim • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

98
Jun 21, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

