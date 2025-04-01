Uniworld July 2026 Cruises

S.S. Sao Gabriel (Photo: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel
The Grand Suite on S.S. Sao Gabriel (Image: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel
The Grand Suite on S.S. Sao Gabriel (Image: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel
Suite on S.S. Sao Gabriel (Image: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDouro River Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Barca d'Alva • Porto

10
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Duchess
River Duchess
River Duchess Cabins
River Duchess
River Duchess Dining
River Duchess
River Duchess Activity/Entertainment
River Duchess
River Duchess
River Duchess

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllHighlights Of Eastern Europe

Port: Budapest • Vukovar • Belgrade • Golubac • Vidin • Ruse • Bucharest

53
Jul 5, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre Cabins
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre Dining
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre Activity/Entertainment
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec • Rouen • Versailles • Paris

24
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
River Duchess
River Duchess
River Duchess Cabins
River Duchess
River Duchess Dining
River Duchess
River Duchess Activity/Entertainment
River Duchess
River Duchess
River Duchess

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEuropean Jewels

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg+5 more

53
Jul 19, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllRome, Venice & The Jewels Of Veneto

Port: Venice • Chioggia • Venice • Rome

5
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Danube

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

62
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllVenice & The Jewels Of Veneto

Port: Venice • Chioggia • Venice

5
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Danube

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Engelhartszell • Regensburg

14
Jul 26, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Danube

Port: Regensburg • Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Budapest

14
Jul 5, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Danube & Prague

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Engelhartszell • Regensburg • Prague

14
Jul 26, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Danube & Prague

Port: Prague • Regensburg • Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Budapest

14
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllA Portrait Of Majestic France

Port: Bordeaux • Pauillac • Cadillac • Blaye • Libourne • Bordeaux • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec+3 more

24
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy & Provence

Port: Lyon • Macon • Tain-l'Hermitage • Viviers • Avignon • Arles

64
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllCastles Along The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Boppard • Germersheim • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

98
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Danube

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Passau

62
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

