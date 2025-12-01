Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Uniworld December 2025 Cruises

Uniworld December 2025 Cruises

We found you 14 cruises

River Tosca
River Tosca
TA River Tosca Lounge
River Tosca
TA River Tosca Pool
River Tosca
CC River Tosca Suite
River Tosca
CC River Tosca Pool
River Tosca

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

European Holiday Markets

Port: Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg

13 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Duchess
River Duchess
River Duchess Cabins
River Duchess
River Duchess Dining
River Duchess
River Duchess Activity/Entertainment
River Duchess
River Duchess
River Duchess

7 Nights

Classic Christmas Markets

Port: Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Wertheim • Frankfurt

53 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

34 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

European Holiday Markets

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Deggendorf • Linz • Vienna

13 reviews
Dec 8, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

12 Nights

Grand Christmas & New Year's

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Deggendorf • Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Budapest

13 reviews
Dec 22, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

14 Nights

Timeless Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong

Port: Hanoi • Siem Reap • Phnom Penh • Sadek • My Tho • Ho Chi Minh City

1 review
Dec 1, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Holiday Markets

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

60 reviews
Dec 9, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Classic Christmas Markets

Port: Frankfurt • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Kitzingen • Bamberg • Nuremberg

53 reviews
Dec 8, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Enchanting Christmas & New Year's

Port: Passau • Linz • Grein • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

60 reviews
Dec 23, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Holiday Markets

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Passau

60 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Holiday Markets

Port: Basel • Strasbourg • Mannheim • Mainz • Koblenz • Cologne

98 reviews
Dec 9, 2025
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Holiday Markets

Port: Cologne • Koblenz • Mainz • Mannheim • Strasbourg • Basel

98 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Holiday Markets

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

51 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2025 Cruises

Carnival December 2025 Cruises

Celebrity December 2025 Cruises

Celebrity December 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2025 Cruises

Princess December 2025 Cruises

Princess December 2025 Cruises

Seabourn December 2025 Cruises

Seabourn December 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2025 Cruises

Viking River December 2025 Cruises

Viking River December 2025 Cruises

MSC December 2025 Cruises

MSC December 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2025 Cruises

Celestyal December 2025 Cruises

Celestyal December 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2025 Cruises

Riviera River December 2025 Cruises

Riviera River December 2025 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys December 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys December 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.