7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDouro River Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Barca d'Alva • Porto

10
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec • Rouen • Versailles • Paris

24
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaSplendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaSplendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

35
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllRome, Venice & The Jewels Of Veneto

Port: Venice • Chioggia • Venice • Rome

5
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Danube

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

62
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllVenice & The Jewels Of Veneto

Port: Venice • Chioggia • Venice

5
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Danube

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Engelhartszell • Regensburg

14
Apr 5, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Danube

Port: Regensburg • Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Budapest

14
Apr 12, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Danube & Prague

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Engelhartszell • Regensburg • Prague

14
Apr 5, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Danube & Prague

Port: Prague • Regensburg • Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Budapest

14
Apr 10, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllTulips & Windmills

Port: Antwerp • Ghent • Veere • Rotterdam • Nijmegen • Hoorn • Zaandam • Amsterdam

53
Apr 13, 2026
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllTulips & Windmills

Port: Amsterdam • Zaandam • Hoorn • Nijmegen • Rotterdam • Veere • Ghent • Antwerp

53
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllA Portrait Of Majestic France

Port: Bordeaux • Pauillac • Cadillac • Blaye • Libourne • Bordeaux • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec+3 more

24
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy & Provence

Port: Lyon • Macon • Tain-l'Hermitage • Viviers • Avignon • Arles

64
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

