Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Uniworld Cruises From Cairo

Uniworld Cruises From Cairo

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
River Tosca
River Tosca
TA River Tosca Lounge
River Tosca
TA River Tosca Pool
River Tosca
CC River Tosca Suite
River Tosca
CC River Tosca Pool
River Tosca

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Tosca
River Tosca
TA River Tosca Lounge
River Tosca
TA River Tosca Pool
River Tosca
CC River Tosca Suite
River Tosca
CC River Tosca Pool
River Tosca

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

34 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

34 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam

Cruises from Amsterdam

1,084 Reviews
Cruises from Budapest

Cruises from Budapest

532 Reviews
Cruises from Frankfurt

Cruises from Frankfurt

24 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

202 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

239 Reviews
Cruises from Passau

Cruises from Passau

334 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

81 Reviews
Cruises from Venice

Cruises from Venice

1,609 Reviews
Cruises from Basel

Cruises from Basel

166 Reviews
Cruises from Vienna

Cruises from Vienna

434 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.