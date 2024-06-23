Uniworld Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Uniworld cruise ships?
Uniworld attracts affluent, sophisticated travelers, the majority of whom are North Americans, but you'll also find passengers from the U.K., Australia and Asia onboard. The bulk of passengers fall into the traditional 60-plus river cruise age group, but a growing trend of people aged 40 to 60 are also drawn to the stylish onboard ambience.
In addition, Uniworld was one of the first lines to offer themed cruisings, and you'll find sailings aimed at Jewish Heritage, LGBTQ+ travelers and active travelers, as well as families.
Do I have to dress up on a Uniworld cruise?
Somewhat. Uniworld passengers run to smart-casual by day, but at night they almost always opt for dressier outfits, especially at the captain's welcome and farewell festivities. For those meals, as well as select dining ashore or concert options, the line suggests men bring a sports jacket and women, a cocktail dress or pantsuit. With that said, Uniworld only asks that cruisers not wear shorts to dinner.
Is everything free on Uniworld cruises?
No, but the experience is highly inclusive with some differences depending on the itinerary. In general, all meals, unlimited drinks, most shore excursions, Wi-Fi and onboard gratuities) are all included in the cruise fare. Access to onboard bikes and a self-service launderette are also complimentary.
You will pay extra for some shore excursions, as well as spa and beauty treatments.
What are Uniworld’s most popular activities?
The ports of call draw passengers off the ship for much of the day and when they return onboard, they tend to spend quite a lot of time in the public rooms socializing. The indoor or outdoor pools attract more passengers than usual on river cruises, and the gym and spa facilities get plenty of use.
Whenever offered, passengers gather for onboard programs, such as wine tastings, culinary classes and local group performances of traditional regional arts. Speakers from the line's Signature Lecture Series also usually draw a crowd. Dancing in the evening can prove popular depending on the passenger mix.
Why go with Uniworld?
- One of river cruising's more luxurious lines.
- Sails rivers in Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Egypt.
- Intriguing variety of tour options.
Best for: Affluent travelers who enjoy a touch of luxury in a boutique ship setting
Not for: Young travelers, passengers with mobility issues and people who prefer a more a la carte experience