Uniworld Cruises

692 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises (photo/Uniworld)

About Uniworld Cruises

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, a luxury all-inclusive river cruise line, has been operating beautifully designed ships with one-of-a-kind itineraries, unique excursions, and gourmet cuisine for five decades. Uniworld offers all-inclusive itineraries across Europe and beyond, including immersive voyages in Vietnam and Cambodia, India, Peru and Egypt.

  • More about Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

  • Who goes on Uniworld cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Uniworld cruise?

We found you 116 cruises

River Queen
River Queen

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
S.S. La Venezia
S.S. La Venezia (Photo: Uniworld)

9 Night
Milan, Venice & The Jewels Of Veneto

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Princess
River Princess

9 Night
Authentic Danube & Prague

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
River Princess
River Princess

7 Night
Authentic Danube

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine

96 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Highlights Of Eastern Europe

52 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Delightful Danube

13 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Remarkable Rhine & Historic Holland

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Dutch Delight

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Delightful Danube

52 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Venice & The Jewels Of Veneto

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence

62 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Enchanting Danube

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Milan, Venice & The Jewels Of Veneto

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Classic Christmas Markets

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Uniworld Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Uniworld cruise ships?

Uniworld attracts affluent, sophisticated travelers, the majority of whom are North Americans, but you'll also find passengers from the U.K., Australia and Asia onboard. The bulk of passengers fall into the traditional 60-plus river cruise age group, but a growing trend of people aged 40 to 60 are also drawn to the stylish onboard ambience.

In addition, Uniworld was one of the first lines to offer themed cruisings, and you'll find sailings aimed at Jewish Heritage, LGBTQ+ travelers and active travelers, as well as families.

Do I have to dress up on a Uniworld cruise?

Somewhat. Uniworld passengers run to smart-casual by day, but at night they almost always opt for dressier outfits, especially at the captain's welcome and farewell festivities. For those meals, as well as select dining ashore or concert options, the line suggests men bring a sports jacket and women, a cocktail dress or pantsuit. With that said, Uniworld only asks that cruisers not wear shorts to dinner.

Is everything free on Uniworld cruises?

No, but the experience is highly inclusive with some differences depending on the itinerary. In general, all meals, unlimited drinks, most shore excursions, Wi-Fi and onboard gratuities) are all included in the cruise fare. Access to onboard bikes and a self-service launderette are also complimentary.

You will pay extra for some shore excursions, as well as spa and beauty treatments.

What are Uniworld’s most popular activities?

The ports of call draw passengers off the ship for much of the day and when they return onboard, they tend to spend quite a lot of time in the public rooms socializing. The indoor or outdoor pools attract more passengers than usual on river cruises, and the gym and spa facilities get plenty of use.

Whenever offered, passengers gather for onboard programs, such as wine tastings, culinary classes and local group performances of traditional regional arts. Speakers from the line's Signature Lecture Series also usually draw a crowd. Dancing in the evening can prove popular depending on the passenger mix.

Why go with Uniworld?

  • One of river cruising's more luxurious lines.
  • Sails rivers in Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Egypt.
  • Intriguing variety of tour options.

Best for: Affluent travelers who enjoy a touch of luxury in a boutique ship setting

Not for: Young travelers, passengers with mobility issues and people who prefer a more a la carte experience

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Cruiser Reviews

Uniworld Egypt Royal Treatment AA+++

He taught us so much and every day just outshining the previous.The attention to detail at every touch point was astounding and the food, wow the food!Read More
User Avatar
Lucy H

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 47s

Save your money and opt for Carnival.

Here are some examples of the poor service and culinary experiences: * Waiting over 10 minutes for water refills and morning coffee * Excessive sodium in my grandmother's food despite her health restrictions and constant daily reminders * Needing to refill my own water due to lack of staff * Requesting buffet restocks with no follow-through after 30 minutes * Chef's inability to prepare sunny side up eggs * Watery, oversalted, and inedible buffet eggs * Mislabeling dishes, like Turkey Piccata, which was actually a fried cutlet with jarred tomato sauce * Inconsistent serving times for different tables, resulting in a lack of synchronization * Incorrect labeling of soup, claiming it was Lentil when it was actually split pea These issues significantly detracted from the overall experience and left much to be desired in terms of service and culinary quality.Due to the dreadful experience and concern for my grandmother's health, my family and I made the decision to leave the cruise early.Read More
User Avatar
nikkiav

few6-10 Cruises

Age 38s

Almost but not great

The bar service was OK, but not as good as we have had on other Uniworld cruises.The service for the buffet at breakfast and lunch was very good.Read More
User Avatar
Conejo WT

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 64s

Absolutely fabulous experience!!

We did so many exciting things (Aswan, Abul Simbel, etc) that it would take me too much time to go through everything but suffice it to say that every day was different and equally wonderful.Normally our boat would have 84 passengers but because of the conflict in Israel/Gaza many people had cancelled so they combined people from the Tosca with our group and there was 56 of us in total.Read More
User Avatar
sfoley

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 72s

