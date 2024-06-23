Who goes on Uniworld cruise ships?

Uniworld attracts affluent, sophisticated travelers, the majority of whom are North Americans, but you'll also find passengers from the U.K., Australia and Asia onboard. The bulk of passengers fall into the traditional 60-plus river cruise age group, but a growing trend of people aged 40 to 60 are also drawn to the stylish onboard ambience.

In addition, Uniworld was one of the first lines to offer themed cruisings, and you'll find sailings aimed at Jewish Heritage, LGBTQ+ travelers and active travelers, as well as families.