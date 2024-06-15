The Boat Company was founded in 1979 as a nonprofit educational organization, meaning the company takes its profits after-expenses and puts them back into eco-friendly, conservation-minded initiatives in Southeast Alaska.

The company operates a fleet of two ships: the 1952-built Liseron, and its modern near-replica fleetmate, Mist Cove, which entered service in 2000. Both vessels offer plenty of nautical charm, with wooden accents, polished brass, and cozy cabins and interior spaces.

Carrying between 20 and 24 passengers apiece, both vessels are geared towards providing a classic small ship experience in Alaska. Meals are taken on a heated, enclosed outdoor deck on the ship's fantail stern, where 180-degree views can be enjoyed in all weather conditions.

Kayaking, fishing, hiking and wildlife viewing are the order of the day once each vessel has reached its remote anchorage. Each vessel's tender-boats (known as “skiffs”) take passengers on an intimate adventure near a glacier, with freshly prepared hot chocolate and homemade cookies. Other than a scheduled arrival and departure time, the rest of the itinerary is created on-the-fly, based on passenger desires, and according to the local weather conditions.

The Boat Company has some nice little touches that help set it apart. Pricing includes a one-night pre-cruise stay in either Sitka or Juneau, depending on the departure location, along with fishing permits for those interested in reeling in the catch. For those who do, the ship's crew will even cook and prepare it right onboard, or pack and freeze it at no extra cost.

An open-bar, featuring top-shelf alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, is on offer onboard each vessel.

A portion of passengers’ ticket prices are tax-deductible.