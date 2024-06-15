The Boat Company Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on The Boat Company cruise ships?
Passengers who want to get to know the "real Alaska" through soft adventure activities like hiking and kayaking. Except for arrival and departure, vessels rarely dock in towns or villages, so this is a chance to see Alaska's stunning wilderness as opposed to visiting chain souvenir stores.
Do I have to dress up on a The Boat Company cruise?
Casual is the word of the day, with an emphasis on dressing for the conditions. Layers, waterproof clothing and good active outdoor wear are the order of the day, both onboard and ashore.
Is everything free on The Boat Company cruises?
No. Things like roundtrip airfare to and from Alaska, late-arrival or early-departure from the vessel via floatplane, highly-personalized fly-fishing gear, gratuities and travel insurance are not included in the price of the journey.
What are The Boat Company’s most popular activities?
The Boat Company offers kayaking, hiking, and even fishing while in Alaska, as conditions allow.
Why go with The Boat Company?
- Small-ship cruise itineraries from Sitka to Juneau
- Non-profit, educational, eco-minded tours
- Two-ship fleet with classic nautical touches
Best for: Eco-minded cruisers looking for small-ship, off-the-beaten-path voyages in Alaska.
Not for: Those needing the bells and whistles (and space) of a larger ship.