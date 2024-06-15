The Boat Company Cruises

The Boat Company (Photo: Marisa Marulli)

About The Boat Company Cruises

The Boat Company was founded in 1979 as a nonprofit educational organization, meaning the company takes its profits after-expenses and puts them back into eco-friendly, conservation-minded initiatives in Southeast Alaska.

The company operates a fleet of two ships: the 1952-built Liseron, and its modern near-replica fleetmate, Mist Cove, which entered service in 2000. Both vessels offer plenty of nautical charm, with wooden accents, polished brass, and cozy cabins and interior spaces.

Carrying between 20 and 24 passengers apiece, both vessels are geared towards providing a classic small ship experience in Alaska. Meals are taken on a heated, enclosed outdoor deck on the ship's fantail stern, where 180-degree views can be enjoyed in all weather conditions.

Kayaking, fishing, hiking and wildlife viewing are the order of the day once each vessel has reached its remote anchorage. Each vessel's tender-boats (known as “skiffs”) take passengers on an intimate adventure near a glacier, with freshly prepared hot chocolate and homemade cookies. Other than a scheduled arrival and departure time, the rest of the itinerary is created on-the-fly, based on passenger desires, and according to the local weather conditions.

The Boat Company has some nice little touches that help set it apart. Pricing includes a one-night pre-cruise stay in either Sitka or Juneau, depending on the departure location, along with fishing permits for those interested in reeling in the catch. For those who do, the ship's crew will even cook and prepare it right onboard, or pack and freeze it at no extra cost.

An open-bar, featuring top-shelf alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, is on offer onboard each vessel.

A portion of passengers’ ticket prices are tax-deductible.

  • More about The Boat Company

  • Who goes on The Boat Company cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a The Boat Company cruise?

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Mist Cove
MV Mist Cove (Photo: The Boat Company)

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite
Liseron
Liseron (Photo: The Boat Company)

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite
Mist Cove
MV Mist Cove (Photo: The Boat Company)

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite
Liseron
Liseron (Photo: The Boat Company)

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

The Boat Company Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on The Boat Company cruise ships?

Passengers who want to get to know the "real Alaska" through soft adventure activities like hiking and kayaking. Except for arrival and departure, vessels rarely dock in towns or villages, so this is a chance to see Alaska's stunning wilderness as opposed to visiting chain souvenir stores.

Do I have to dress up on a The Boat Company cruise?

Casual is the word of the day, with an emphasis on dressing for the conditions. Layers, waterproof clothing and good active outdoor wear are the order of the day, both onboard and ashore.

Is everything free on The Boat Company cruises?

No. Things like roundtrip airfare to and from Alaska, late-arrival or early-departure from the vessel via floatplane, highly-personalized fly-fishing gear, gratuities and travel insurance are not included in the price of the journey.

What are The Boat Company’s most popular activities?

The Boat Company offers kayaking, hiking, and even fishing while in Alaska, as conditions allow.

Why go with The Boat Company?

  • Small-ship cruise itineraries from Sitka to Juneau
  • Non-profit, educational, eco-minded tours
  • Two-ship fleet with classic nautical touches

Best for: Eco-minded cruisers looking for small-ship, off-the-beaten-path voyages in Alaska.

Not for: Those needing the bells and whistles (and space) of a larger ship.

Related Cruises

Mist Cove

Mist Cove

Liseron

Liseron

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.