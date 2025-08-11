Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

We found you 39 cruises

11 Nights

Africa's Roman Riches

Port: Lisbon • Lagos • Seville • Ghazipur • Algiers • Bejaia • Annaba • Tunis • Pantelleria • Palermo

25 reviews
Aug 11, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Weddell Sea And Antarctic Peninsula

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Ushuaia

25 reviews
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Paradise Islands Of The Indian Ocean

Port: Seychelles • Astove • Seychelles • Zanzibar • Pemba Island • Lamu • Mombasa

25 reviews
Oct 16, 2024
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

South Atlantic Circumnavigation

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Tristan da Cunha • Cape Town

25 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Paradise Islands Of The Indian Ocean

Port: Seychelles • Zanzibar • Pemba Island • Lamu • Mombasa

25 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Land Of The Fjords

Port: Tromso • Svolvaer • Cruising • Bronnoysund • Trondheim • Nordfjordeid • Bergen • Ulvik +3 more

25 reviews
Jul 21, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Isles Of Myth And Legend

Port: Athens • Naxos • Chania • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Samos • Chios • Mytilene Lesbos Island +1 more

25 reviews
Sep 9, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Spirit Of The Celts

Port: Portsmouth • Fowey • Scilly Isles • Bantry Bay • Dingle • Galway • Killybegs • Portrush +6 more

25 reviews
May 21, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Svalbard And The North Cape Explorer

Port: Tromso • Bear Island • Spitsbergen • Skarsvaag • North Cape • Tromso

25 reviews
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Antarctic Peninsula Odyssey

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Ushuaia

25 reviews
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Antarctic Peninsula Odyssey

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Ushuaia

25 reviews
Feb 5, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Antarctic Peninsula Discovery

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Ushuaia

25 reviews
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Heart Of The Seychelles

Port: Seychelles • Curieuse Island • Cousin Island • Praslin • Grande Soeur Island • Aride +2 more

25 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Antarctic Peninsula In Depth

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Ushuaia

25 reviews
Dec 5, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Old World Gateways Of The Atlantic

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Ferrol • Santander • Bilbao • Concarneau • Roscoff • Saint-Malo • Honfleur +1 more

25 reviews
May 12, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

