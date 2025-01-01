Swan Hellenic June 2026 Cruises

6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
SH Vega render
SH Vega
Club Lounge on Swan Hellenic SH Vega (Photo by Adam Coulter)
SH Vega
Infinity Pool on SH Vega (Photo: Rebecca Barnes)
SH Vega
Balcony cabin on SH Vega (Photo by Rebecca Barnes)
SH Vega

10 Nights

10 Nights  ArcticRoundtrip Cruise To The Edge Of The Arctic

Port: Tromso • Bear Island • Spitsbergen • Honningsvag • Sail by North Cape • Tromso

91
Jun 29, 2026
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana
Lounge on Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana
Lounge on Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana
Pool Deck on Swan Hellenic's Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana

9 Nights

9 Nights  ArcticHeart Of Svalbard Cruise

Port: Tromso • Skarsvaag • Sail by North Cape • Bear Island • Spitsbergen

38
Jun 4, 2026
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana
Lounge on Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana
Lounge on Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana
Pool Deck on Swan Hellenic's Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana

7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticExploring Svalbard Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen

38
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
SH Vega render
SH Vega
Club Lounge on Swan Hellenic SH Vega (Photo by Adam Coulter)
SH Vega
Infinity Pool on SH Vega (Photo: Rebecca Barnes)
SH Vega
Balcony cabin on SH Vega (Photo by Rebecca Barnes)
SH Vega

10 Nights

10 Nights  ArcticRoundtrip Cruise To The Edge Of The Arctic

Port: Tromso • Bear Island • Spitsbergen • Sail by North Cape • Skarsvaag • Tromso

91
Jun 9, 2026
Swan Hellenic Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticExploring Svalbard Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen

38
Jun 13, 2026
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  ArcticRoundtrip Cruise To The Edge Of The Arctic

Port: Tromso • Bear Island • Spitsbergen • Skarsvaag • Sail by North Cape • Tromso

91
Jun 19, 2026
Swan Hellenic Cruises

