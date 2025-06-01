Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Swan Hellenic June 2025 Cruises

We found you 7 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana
Lounge on Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana
Lounge on Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana
Pool Deck on Swan Hellenic's Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana

12 Nights

In The Wake Of Celts And Vikings

Port: Dublin • Portrush • Portree • Stromness Orkney Islands • Lerwick • Torshavn +9 more

24 reviews
Jun 1, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Svalbard Revealed

Port: Spitsbergen • Bear Island • Skarsvaag • North Cape • Tromso

68 reviews
Jun 30, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Iceland In Depth

Port: Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Isafjord • Grimsey • Hrisey • Husavik • Bakkargerdi • Seydisfjordur +3 more

68 reviews
Jun 2, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Svalbard Explored

Port: Spitsbergen

68 reviews
Jun 23, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Iceland And The Lofoten Islands

Port: Reykjavik • Latrabjarg Cliffs • Dynjandi • Isafjord • Vigur Island • Grimsey • Hrisey +6 more

24 reviews
Jun 21, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Iceland In Depth

Port: Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Isafjord • Vigur Island • Grimsey • Hrisey • Husavik • Bakkargerdi +4 more

24 reviews
Jun 13, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Arctic Adventure

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Grimsey • Jan Mayen Island • Spitsbergen

68 reviews
Jun 10, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

