Swan Hellenic Cruises

88 Reviews
S H M I N E R V A

About Swan Hellenic Cruises

The Swan Hellenic name was revived in 2020, marking the return of the 70-year-old British discovery cruise brand under new ownership and with two all-new expedition ships.

The original Swan Hellenic line -- which operated with one 353-passenger ship, Minerva -- ceased operating in 2017 following the collapse of its parent company All Leisure Holidays Ltd. In 2017 Canadian-owned G Adventures purchased the brand name and it has now been purchased by the new standalone company which is trading under the well-known name.

The first of two 152-passenger expedition ships -- SH Minerva (the name of the original Swan hellenic ship) -- launched in November 2021 and operated in the Antarctic; followed by a second ship, SH Vega, in May 2022.

  • More about Swan Hellenic Cruises

  • Who goes on Swan Hellenic cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Swan Hellenic cruise?

We found you 77 cruises

SH Vega
SH Vega render

20 Night
South Atlantic Semi-circumnavigation

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
SH Vega
SH Vega render

9 Night
Antarctic Peninsula Discovery

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
SH Diana
Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)

11 Night
Spirit Of The Celts

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
SH Vega
SH Vega render

8 Night
Samba To Serenity: A South American Discovery

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

13 Night
Arctic Islands & Fjords

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Svalbard Revealed

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Arctic Island Hoping

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

17 Night
Long Arc To Antarctica

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

8 Night
Secrets Of Sicily

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

11 Night
Africa's Roman Riches

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

11 Night
Weddell Sea And Antarctic Peninsula

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

9 Night
Antarctic Peninsula Discovery

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Iceland, East Greenland And Northern Lights

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

20 Night
South Atlantic Circumnavigation

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

10 Night
Antarctic Peninsula Odyssey

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Swan Hellenic Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Swan Hellenic cruise ships?

The reinvented company has said it will "retain its British heritage whilst being international in outlook" and will be aimed at passengers with "inquisitive minds" that want to explore and experience destinations in a sustainable way.

Do I have to dress up on a Swan Hellenic cruise?

No. The onboard dress code is relaxed and there are no formalities at mealtimes. Jeans, trousers, smart sportswear, polo shirts and long-sleeve tops paired with trainers or flat boat shoes are all fine. For excursions pack clothes appropriate for the weather in the region being visited. On polar expeditions heavy duty rubber boots are provided for the duration of the cruise and all passengers receive a complimentary expedition jacket to keep.

Is everything free on Swan Hellenic cruises?

Yes. The high number of inclusions cover a one-night hotel stay with breakfast prior to the cruise, airport and ship transfers, all meals including 24-hour room service, coffee, tea, soft drinks and an open bar, onboard lecture programme, shore excursions, Wi-Fi and tips.

What are Swan Hellenic’s most popular activities?

In keeping with the brand's original ethos, Swan Hellenic specialises in providing enriching cultural expeditions. Onboard activities revolve around expert lectures covering topics such as history, science and geography and subjects relevant to the itinerary. There is also a photography lab to help passengers capture the best moments from their trip, swap tips with others and book optional private tuition. The immersive experience continues on shore with excursions that provide a real insight into places visited.

Why go with Swan Hellenic?

Enlightening small ship cruising with attention to detail and personal service

Best for: Active and inquisitive cruisers looking for unique experiences around the globe

Not for: Passengers that like to party and have plenty of onboard entertainment

Swan Hellenic Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Swan Hellenic Perfection

We felt these were negligible concerns compared to the service we received, the unique ports we were able to visit, the ridiculously wonderful food, the all-inclusive nature of the cruise, and the intimacy unique to small ships.The tradeoffs for sailing on a small ship were; very little onboard entertainment, more wave motion, and higher price.Read More
User Avatar
Adrian n Lindsay

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 51s

4.5 star AND easy ways to improve to get more

That said, there were always plenty of dessert choices and even the cakes were moister that what you get on a big cruise line) *** Note: I stopped trying the soup after the first two consecutive days.Swan simply needs to convert to Starlink and provide a better basic WIFI experience, especially since the vast majority of the cruise was spent in jungle areas with zero connectivity cellular or other 4.Read More
User Avatar
GDNRDY

few6-10 Cruises

Age 63s

Outstanding Cruise, looking forward to Antarctica

All inclusive cruise with the exception of good internet.:-( Swan Hellenic please include good internet for your guests they will appreciate it being included.Read More
User Avatar
Michael Dalke

many10+ Cruises

Age 65s

Take the Plunge (Polar)!

Everything was top notch from the pre cruise hotel to the ship, the excursions, the food and the staff!The gym had nice equipment, the excursions and expedition staff were all amazing!Read More
User Avatar
Antarctica 2024

few6-10 Cruises

Age 66s

Related Cruises

SH Minerva

SH Minerva

5 Reviews
SH Vega

SH Vega

63 Reviews
SH Diana

SH Diana

20 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.