Swan Hellenic Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Swan Hellenic cruise ships?
The reinvented company has said it will "retain its British heritage whilst being international in outlook" and will be aimed at passengers with "inquisitive minds" that want to explore and experience destinations in a sustainable way.
Do I have to dress up on a Swan Hellenic cruise?
No. The onboard dress code is relaxed and there are no formalities at mealtimes. Jeans, trousers, smart sportswear, polo shirts and long-sleeve tops paired with trainers or flat boat shoes are all fine. For excursions pack clothes appropriate for the weather in the region being visited. On polar expeditions heavy duty rubber boots are provided for the duration of the cruise and all passengers receive a complimentary expedition jacket to keep.
Is everything free on Swan Hellenic cruises?
Yes. The high number of inclusions cover a one-night hotel stay with breakfast prior to the cruise, airport and ship transfers, all meals including 24-hour room service, coffee, tea, soft drinks and an open bar, onboard lecture programme, shore excursions, Wi-Fi and tips.
What are Swan Hellenic’s most popular activities?
In keeping with the brand's original ethos, Swan Hellenic specialises in providing enriching cultural expeditions. Onboard activities revolve around expert lectures covering topics such as history, science and geography and subjects relevant to the itinerary. There is also a photography lab to help passengers capture the best moments from their trip, swap tips with others and book optional private tuition. The immersive experience continues on shore with excursions that provide a real insight into places visited.
Why go with Swan Hellenic?
Enlightening small ship cruising with attention to detail and personal service
Best for: Active and inquisitive cruisers looking for unique experiences around the globe
Not for: Passengers that like to party and have plenty of onboard entertainment